Six arrested for vandalising Vodacom store in Polokwane mall

The store was vandalised by a group believed to be EFF members after an image of party leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu was displayed with the caption "abusers of democracy" during last week's Vodacom Journalist Awards.

Picture: @Vodacom/Twitter
Picture: @Vodacom/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo have confirmed the arrests of six people for allegedly trashing a Vodacom store at the Mall of the North in Polokwane.

The store was vandalised by a group believed to be EFF members after an image of party leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu was displayed with the caption "abusers of democracy" during last week's Vodacom Journalist Awards.

The DA in Limpopo has welcomed the arrests.

The party's Jacques Smalle has welcomed the arrests.

“We feel that the Freedom of Expression, Freedom of Trade and the Bill of Rights must always be protected in this regard.”

