Six arrested for vandalising Vodacom store in Polokwane mall
The store was vandalised by a group believed to be EFF members after an image of party leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu was displayed with the caption "abusers of democracy" during last week's Vodacom Journalist Awards.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo have confirmed the arrests of six people for allegedly trashing a Vodacom store at the Mall of the North in Polokwane.
The store was vandalised by a group believed to be EFF members after an image of party leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu was displayed with the caption "abusers of democracy" during last week's Vodacom Journalist Awards.
The DA in Limpopo has welcomed the arrests.
The party's Jacques Smalle has welcomed the arrests.
“We feel that the Freedom of Expression, Freedom of Trade and the Bill of Rights must always be protected in this regard.”
Popular in Local
-
SIU probing SABC board over awarding of R183m security service contract
-
Businesses urged to become less reliant on Eskom power grid
-
[CARTOON] Where There's Smoke...
-
[LISTEN] Why Trevor Noah’s grandmother doesn’t watch his show
-
President Ramaphosa urged not to accept resignations of 3 SABC board members
-
Fourth SABC board member resigns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.