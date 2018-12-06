SIU probing SABC board over awarding of R183m security service contract

The board is embroiled in a dispute over the awarding of the contract for security services valued at more than R183 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that its interim board is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over the irregular awarding of a multibillion-rand contract.

The board, which has seen three of its members resign this week, is embroiled in a dispute over the awarding of the contract for security services valued at more than R183 million.

In June 2017, the contract was awarded to Mafoko Security Patrols even though the company came second in the bidding process.

The matter is now in the court.

Independent Media reported on Sunday that the National Treasury and the SABC’s lawyers had been advised against the awarding of the contract to the losing bidder.

It was also reported that the interim board rejected Mjayeli Security Services, which scored the highest in the bidding process because Mafoko had a level 1 triple BEE compliance, while Mjayeli had level 2.

The Special Investigating Unit said last week it had discovered irregularities in the awarding of the lucrative contract by the interim board.

It (SIU) will now be investigating the board and the SABC says while all its board members find the investigation curious they will cooperate.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)