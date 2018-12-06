SIU probing SABC board over awarding of R183m security service contract
The board is embroiled in a dispute over the awarding of the contract for security services valued at more than R183 million.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that its interim board is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over the irregular awarding of a multibillion-rand contract.
The board, which has seen three of its members resign this week, is embroiled in a dispute over the awarding of the contract for security services valued at more than R183 million.
In June 2017, the contract was awarded to Mafoko Security Patrols even though the company came second in the bidding process.
The matter is now in the court.
Independent Media reported on Sunday that the National Treasury and the SABC’s lawyers had been advised against the awarding of the contract to the losing bidder.
It was also reported that the interim board rejected Mjayeli Security Services, which scored the highest in the bidding process because Mafoko had a level 1 triple BEE compliance, while Mjayeli had level 2.
The Special Investigating Unit said last week it had discovered irregularities in the awarding of the lucrative contract by the interim board.
It (SIU) will now be investigating the board and the SABC says while all its board members find the investigation curious they will cooperate.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
President Ramaphosa urged not to accept resignations of 3 SABC board members
-
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
Denel admits bursary granted to Supra Mahumapelo's son was illegal
-
Rand weakens on risk aversion
-
Sacci calls on police to act against criminals attacking businesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.