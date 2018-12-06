Second attempt to pass bill replacing Road Accident Fund fails
In another attempt to pass the bill on Thursday, opposition parties again vacated their seats ahead of the vote.
CAPE TOWN - A second attempt to pass a bill to replace the Road Accident Fund has failed in the National Assembly.
On Tuesday night, opposition parties cleared the House and collapsed the quorum just before a vote was due to take place.
They’re vehemently opposed to the no-fault system on which the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill is based, which would allow drunk and negligent drivers to also claim for their injuries.
Opposition parties say the introduction of the scheme will necessitate huge increases in the fuel levy and it will prejudice road accident victims under the age of 18 and over the age of 60.
In another attempt to pass the bill on Thursday, opposition parties again vacated their seats ahead of the vote.
Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said: “Honourable members there’s one abstention, there are 13 nos and 160 yes’, therefore the bill can’t be proceeded with.”
