Scrapping of e-tolls in hands national govt, says Gauteng premier's office

Gauteng Premier David Makhura's spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the premier did what he could and it’s now up to President Cyril Ramaphosa to decide on the matter.

NEWTOWN - Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office says that scrapping the controversial e-toll system is beyond his control as it’s now up to national government to decide.

This week the African National Congress (ANC) deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi told Eyewitness News that the system will not exist in its current form in the next six months.

The Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA), on Wednesday, marched to Makhura's office, calling on him to lodge an intergovernmental dispute with the finance and transport ministers to stop e-tolls.

“The matter is in the hands of the national government.”

Last month, the ANC and South African Communist Party in Gauteng marched to the Union Buildings to call on Ramaphosa to scrap the system before next year's elections.

At that march, Makhura took a swipe at the DA's Solly Msimanga for using e-tolls to get into government in Tshwane.

“He can’t run a metro and think he can run a complex province like Gauteng.”

On Wednesday, Msimanga took the opportunity to lash out at Makhura and said: “The people of Gauteng will punish you come next year’s elections.”

The fight over e-tolls in the province is expected to heat up in the next few months before the country goes to the polls.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)