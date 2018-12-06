Scores left homeless as Alex fire engulfs 500 shacks
JOHANNESBURG - An estimated 500 shacks have been destroyed in Alexandra after a fire ripped through the informal settlement.
It’s understood the blaze broke out at about 4 pm on Thursday afternoon, however, it's not yet clear what sparked the fire.
Scores of families have now been left homeless.
#AlexFire Residents work with firefighters to get fire hoses to different parts of the informal settlements. Houses in the township are still on fire pic.twitter.com/MxlsfHyIMw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2018
Residents were throwing buckets of water over what’s left of their homes to try and douse the flames. Poles holding up illegal electrical lines also caught fire but no live wires fell to the ground.
An explosion sent a shockwave through the informal settlement just meters away from a pylon but no one was injured.
Emergency services are expected to give an update on the fire later on Thursday night.
