SAPS to promote 28,000 officers

Members from the police’s special task force, counter assault unit and tactical response teams are all due for a promotion.

CAPE TOWN - National police management and trade unions have struck a deal that will see 28,000 police officers promoted.

They’ve agreed to a promotions strategy that will be implemented over the next three years.

Members from the police’s special task force, counter assault unit and tactical response teams are all due for a promotion.

Police Minister Bheki Cele told Parliament earlier in 2018 the South African Police Service (SAPS) will need R2 billion to promote 68,000 officers who haven’t been able to climb the ranks for years.

The promotions will kick in from 1 November retrospectively.

“We made the commitment as the department and management through the budget speech to say we will be working on the people that are overdue, in the circle of the next three years. But committed that in this present financial year we’ll promote 28,000 of them,” says Cele.

The unions have welcomed the move.

“We’re very happy about the decision and the thinking of those who lead us for understanding that this country needs its police officers,” Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) president Zizamele Cebekhulu says.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)