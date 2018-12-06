Saftu urges garners support for Numsa’s plastic wage strike
About 10,000 went on strike in October demanding a 15% salary increase and calling for wages to be reverted to R40 per hour compared to the newly proposed R20 per hour.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is calling on other unions and workers to support the workers from the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) who are currently striking in the plastics industry.
About 10,000 w ent on strike in October demanding a 15% salary increase.
They are also calling for wages to be reverted to R40 per hour compared to the newly proposed R20 per hour.
The federation has accused companies and government of working together to exploit workers with the Minimum Wage Bill of R20 per hour.
Acting Saftu spokesperson Patrick Craven said: “We are calling upon all our members, and indeed all workers, to be ready to take solidarity action because this is a strike in which an injury to one is an injury to all. We need the maximum unity of workers to defend their wages and conditions.”
