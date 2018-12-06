Ramaphosa to announce effective date for minimum wage implementation

Ramaphosa signed the national minimum wage bill into law last month along with the Basic Conditions of Employment Amendment Bill and the Labour Relations Amendment Bill.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday announce the effective date for the implementation of the national minimum wage.

This will mark an increase in income for more than 6 million workers who earn less than R20 an hour or R3,700 per month.

Ramaphosa will make the announcement at a ceremony in Kliptown, Soweto.

His spokesperson Khusela Diko says, “This national minimum wage represents a marked increase in income of more than 47% of South African labour force.

“It’s a point of departure and sets precedence for the living wage. So, dates in which this will come in effect will be announced on Friday.”