President Ramaphosa urged not to accept resignations of 3 SABC board members

JOHANNESBURG – As confusion swirls around the status of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board in the light of the departure of three members there are calls from civil society for President Cyril Ramaphosa not to accept the resignations.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News revealed the contents of the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn.

While in his resignation letter Naidoo seems to blame the board for the breakdown of its relationship with the minister, Matisonn’s resignation letter makes it clear that he disagrees with the board’s direction and its refusal to suspend retrenchments.

The resignations came as the broadcaster is in a tussle with newly appointed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the retrenchments of permanent and freelance staff at the public broadcaster.

Is the SABC board facing imminent collapse?

This seems to be the question on many people’s minds as President Ramaphosa decides whether or not to accept the resignation letters of Kweyama, Naidoo and Matisonn.

The SOS Coalition’s Duduetsang Makuse wants the president to think carefully about this.

“We’re calling for the president not to accept those resignations simply because we can’t have a situation where the SABC is without a coherent board and unable to operate.”

If the president accepts the resignation letters, the board will not form a quorum and therefore can’t do its business or take decisions.

This is all happening as the public broadcaster is only a few months away from running out of cash to even pay salaries.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)