President Ramaphosa urged not to accept resignations of 3 SABC board members
On Wednesday, Eyewitness News revealed the contents of the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn.
JOHANNESBURG – As confusion swirls around the status of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board in the light of the departure of three members there are calls from civil society for President Cyril Ramaphosa not to accept the resignations.
On Wednesday, Eyewitness News revealed the contents of the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn.
While in his resignation letter Naidoo seems to blame the board for the breakdown of its relationship with the minister, Matisonn’s resignation letter makes it clear that he disagrees with the board’s direction and its refusal to suspend retrenchments.
The resignations came as the broadcaster is in a tussle with newly appointed Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over the retrenchments of permanent and freelance staff at the public broadcaster.
Is the SABC board facing imminent collapse?
This seems to be the question on many people’s minds as President Ramaphosa decides whether or not to accept the resignation letters of Kweyama, Naidoo and Matisonn.
The SOS Coalition’s Duduetsang Makuse wants the president to think carefully about this.
“We’re calling for the president not to accept those resignations simply because we can’t have a situation where the SABC is without a coherent board and unable to operate.”
If the president accepts the resignation letters, the board will not form a quorum and therefore can’t do its business or take decisions.
This is all happening as the public broadcaster is only a few months away from running out of cash to even pay salaries.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
[CARTOON] Where There's Smoke...
-
Jacob Khawe accused of refusing to step down as Emfuleni mayor
-
DA slates Makhura over handling of e-tolls
-
[OPINION] Silence a luxury in these times
-
Sacci calls on police to act against criminals attacking businesses
-
Justice committee rejects request to expedite Mkhwebane's removal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.