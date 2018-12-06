Popular Topics
Police to increase visibility in CT CBD over festive season

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has stressed the importance of partnerships in fighting crime.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and Cape Town Central Police Station commander Brigadier Hansia Hansraj speak with business owners at Green Market Square during a walkabout in the City Centre. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and Cape Town Central Police Station commander Brigadier Hansia Hansraj speak with business owners at Green Market Square during a walkabout in the City Centre. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Policing in the Cape Town's CBD will be bolstered over the festive season.

Mayor Dan Plato, joined by police and city law enforcement officials, went on a walkabout in the city centre on Wednesday.

Cape Town Police Station commander Hansia Hansraj joined Plato.

She said: “More and more people are coming in. We’re just announcing our capacity and getting more and more officers to come in to make sure that policing is visible and we also apprehend suspects.”

Plato has stressed the importance of partnerships in fighting crime.

“It’s a case of cementing the partnership with all the safety entities. Police will never be able to do it alone - police need us and we need the police.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

