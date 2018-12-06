NW ANC refers 6 mayors to integrity committee over VBS Mutual Bank links

The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West says that it has referred six mayors to the party's integrity committee, four of whom are implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

The six have also been fired. A number of municipalities in the province illegally did business with the now defunct bank.

The ANC in the North West says that about R49 million has gone missing from the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality after money intended for service delivery was invested in the bank.

These municipalities are part of many in the country that invested large sums of money in the bank which was looted of money by individuals, politicians and organisations.

The ANC's Kabelo Mataboge said: “We have suffered over the past period to even deliver quality and efficient services.”

The North West was put under administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May, following weeks of civil unrest that eventually led to the removal of former Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

