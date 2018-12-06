No festive leave for Eskom senior managers amid load shedding

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says senior managers need to find out why power stations are failing.

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans continue to battle load shedding, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced that all leave has been cancelled for senior managers at Eskom who will now have to go to power stations to find out exactly what’s going wrong.

He has been giving an explanation for the ongoing outages at a briefing on Thursday in Johannesburg.

Gordhan says senior managers need to find out why power stations are failing.

“All senior managers at Eskom have also been assigned to power stations to go there personally and understand what’s happening at a power station level so that we actually have both quantitative and qualitative information.”

He says managers need to be held to account.

“Accompanying this must be consequence management…”