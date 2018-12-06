N3TC puts truck drivers’ health in spotlight over festive season
The N3 Toll Concession together with other organisations and law enforcement officers set up a wellness station near the Mooi River Plaza earlier on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Truck drivers have been urged to look after their health and take regular breaks while travelling long distances over the festive season.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) together with other organisations and law enforcement officers set up a wellness station near the Mooi River Plaza earlier on Thursday.
Truck drivers have been stopping voluntarily to get their blood, sugar levels and eyes checked, including HIV and Aids testing.
Nearly a thousand people have died on the N3 between January and October 2018 alone. Heavy vehicles account for most of the fatal crashes.
#N3Tour @N3Route working with other organisations and law enforcement officers have set up a wellness station near Mooi River Plaza, where truck drivers can check their health whilst embarking on long journeys. TK pic.twitter.com/8vv2ELKeVd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2018
Lusencia Mabunda, a volunteer at the testing centre, says she hopes the mobile health facility will help reduce the carnage on the busy highway.
“Sometimes they can be involved in an accident if they do not know their blood pressure and sugar levels. At times it can go up or down, so we’re fighting against those things.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
