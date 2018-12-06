Man accused of insulting Mugabe 5 years ago to stand trial

The controversial anti-insult law remains in force, even though critics say it’s in breach of the Constitution and should be repealed.

HARARE - A Zimbabwean woman has been summoned to stand trial this week for insulting Robert Mugabe five years ago.

This is a case of justice delayed.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says 43-year-old Flora Karosi was summoned to stand trial on Tuesday this week for a crime she committed five years ago.

That crime was to insult Mugabe while he was still the president.

He’s alleged to have called him a geriatric and a little president.

In recent months the same law has been used to arrest and charge a number of people for insulting Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.