Man accused of insulting Mugabe 5 years ago to stand trial
The controversial anti-insult law remains in force, even though critics say it’s in breach of the Constitution and should be repealed.
HARARE - A Zimbabwean woman has been summoned to stand trial this week for insulting Robert Mugabe five years ago.
The controversial anti-insult law remains in force, even though critics say it’s in breach of the Constitution and should be repealed.
This is a case of justice delayed.
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says 43-year-old Flora Karosi was summoned to stand trial on Tuesday this week for a crime she committed five years ago.
That crime was to insult Mugabe while he was still the president.
He’s alleged to have called him a geriatric and a little president.
In recent months the same law has been used to arrest and charge a number of people for insulting Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Popular in Africa
-
2 men die in Zim recruitment exercises
-
[OPINION] Liberation hero Mugabe evokes polarised emotions among Zimbabweans
-
Critic of Rwandan president cleared of insurrection and forgery
-
US military says strike kills 4 militants in Somalia
-
Malaysia torches African pangolin scales worth $9m
-
Airport flooded in Libya's Benghazi after heavy rain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.