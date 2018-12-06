Maduro announces $6bn in Russian investments in Venezuela

Eiffel tower to close on Saturday due to protests
World
The Venezuelan strongman is in Moscow to whip up support from allies to prop up an economy in freefall.
MOSCOW - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday announced $6 billion in Russian investments in his crisis-wracked South American country, after talks with Kremlin officials during a visit to Moscow.
The Venezuelan strongman is in Moscow to whip up support from allies to prop up an economy in freefall. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced support for the socialist leader after the two held talks.
