[LISTEN] New political party looks to empower SA's millennials

| The Great Millennials of South Africa seeks to empower the youth in the upcoming elections by having millennials in key positions make a difference in our country regardless of factors such as race and sex.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Cape Town millennials have started a political party, and are registering it with the Electoral Commission of South Africa. The party is called The Great Millennials of South Africa (TGMOSA).

The party’s name is to empower the youth in the upcoming elections by having millennials in key positions make a difference in our country regardless of factors such as race and sex.

Speaking to CapeTalk’s Zain Johnson, Fawwaz Mowlana, the founder of the party, says their aim is to reshape the political landscape of South Africa.

“We do see the injustices done to us as ordinary citizens every day. This is what inspired us to start the political party and take a stand. It is our responsibility as fellow South Africans to ensure we have a fair and open democracy for all those who live in it.”

South Africa is led by much older political leaders and Molwana questions how these leaders connect with millennials.

“They’re leading us, not knowing what we want or where we want to grow to.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

