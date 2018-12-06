[LISTEN] Here's why the SIU is probing SABC interim board

Radio 702 | The SIU said last week it had discovered irregularities in the awarding of the lucrative contract by the interim board.

JOHANNESBURG - The interim board at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over the irregular awarding of a multibillion-rand contract.

Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to Eyewitness News senior reporter Clement Manyathela, Economic Freedom Fighters national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, and Hlengiwe Mkhize, the chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications about the crisis at the SABC.

“The question of retrenchments and the current crisis has to do with the fact that you've been asked to run an institution without money at all.”

