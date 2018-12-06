[LISTEN] GEPF writes off R4.3bn investment. Here's why

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
Go

[LISTEN] GEPF writes off R4.3bn investment. Here's why

| The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Abel Sithole, principal executive officer at the Government Employees Pension Fund over its investment decisions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has written off a R4.3 billion investment it made in the Lancaster Group, Steinhoff's empowerment shareholder.

On 31 March 2017, the GEPF owned about 10% of the entire Steinhoff International Holdings.

The GEPF’s shareholding in Steinhoff represents 1% of its total assets.

The GEPF also wrote off a R1 billion loan and investments in preference shares in Iqbal Surve's Sekunjalo Investments and Independent News and Media SA (INMSA).

Other write-offs were a R375 million investment in VBS Mutual Bank and R492 million in Afgri Poultry.

Despite these write-offs, the GEPF's portfolio grew by 8.3% to R1.8 trillion, yielding investment returns of 8.5%.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Abel Sithole, principal executive officer at the Government Employees Pension Fund over its investment decisions.

Listen to the audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA