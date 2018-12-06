[LISTEN] Consumers warned to be careful about credit this festive season
Radio 702 | Managing director at Circle Payments Charles Niehaus, speaks about five things to watch out for as you spend on your credit card this holiday season.
JOHANNESBURG - Credit limit increase is such an interesting tool used by the credit card companies’ unit because it tells you that you are a good person, that you are worthy, and you should spend all this credit limit.
Talk Radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield speaks to Charles Niehaus, a managing director at Circle Payments, a peer-to-peer payments technology company, about the five things to watch out for as you spend on your credit card this holiday season.
“Credit often makes the world go around,” says Niehaus.
He says never spend more than what you have and if you go for a credit limit increase, make sure you can cover it.
For more information, listen to the audio above.
