Lesufi visits Krugersdorp school after video of pupil insulting teacher surfaces
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the outburst was a result of the boy not taking his medication.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made an emergency visit to Lewisham Primary School in Krugersdorp following the emergence of a video showing a learner insulting his teacher, calling him rubbish and saying he stinks.
In the video, the boy is seen screaming at the teacher and pulling his shirt.
The boy then pushes and hits a female teacher who tries to intervene. A male teacher then goes towards the boy and tries to prevent him from hitting the teacher.
The learner then lashes out at him again before the male teacher walks away while the female teacher restrains the child.
On his visit to the school on Thursday, Lesufi says the outburst was a result of the boy not taking his medication.
“It’s quite clear that it’s a medical case. The child has a medical condition and normally takes medication daily at the school. On the day of the incident, unfortunately, the child had not received medication and in the absence of the medication, the child behaved in that fashion.”
Today I held an urgent meeting with the learner who was captured on a video insulting educators. I also met his parents and social workers. pic.twitter.com/VQcqhC4V9k— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) December 6, 2018
