Jason Rohde’s bail application dismissed

Rohde's lawyer cites a long adjournment until February as one of the reasons for the latest bail application.

CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Jason Rohde's bid to get bail has failed and he'll spend the festive season behind bars.

The property mogul was last month convicted of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel in July 2016 and staging her suicide.

The court has on Thursday heard testimony in mitigation of sentence and a fresh bail application from the defence.

Advocate Graham van der Spuy says his client has co-operated and complied with court proceedings from the start.

He adds Rohde's three passports have been handed over to police, he no longer has a house in Johannesburg and his finances have been decimated.

The defence has also highlighted Rohde's willingness to wear a monitoring device if released on bail and says he would be willing to report to a police station every day.

The well-being of his three daughters was also placed before the court.

The State opposed the application, arguing that no new facts have been placed before the court.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe says she doesn't consider the postponement of proceedings as a justifiable new fact.

She, therefore, dismissed the application.