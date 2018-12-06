Jacob Khawe accused of refusing to step down as Emfuleni mayor

Eyewitness News has seen letters written to Khawe by the ANC’s Sedibeng region last month, which Khawe reports to as mayor, calling for him to resign with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG – Emfuleni Mayor Jacob Khawe is being accused of refusing to hand over his mayoral chains by his own regional structure.

Khawe was elected into the full-time position of Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) secretary in July this year and had until the end of last month to resign as mayor and focus on his post in the party.

Eyewitness News understands that the ANC’s Sedibeng region has rejected Khawe’s request to be allowed to continue serving as Emfuleni mayor until the end of December or January, with the region saying he must go and focus on his full-time position of Gauteng ANC secretary.

The regional party says that Khawe’s insistence to serve in both full-time positions is compromising his work as mayor as he is never available.

It’s understood that Khawe works on a rotational system where he allegedly appoints MEC’s as acting mayors every week.

The ANC spokesperson in Sedibeng region Boniface Mazilazila says that Khawe will address the Emfuleni council sitting on Thursday and hopefully announce the way forward.

While the ANC in Sedibeng says it doesn’t know why Khawe is prolonging his stay as mayor, it is understood that it has something to do with disagreements around who should replace him.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)