It’s my deal, no deal or no Brexit at all, says Theresa May
British PM repeatedly sidestepped questions on whether she would delay the 11 December vote but did hint at possible concessions on the Northern Irish backstop.
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that British lawmakers faced a choice ahead of a vote on her Brexit deal: approving her deal or facing an exit with no deal or even the reversal of Brexit.
May said she was speaking to lawmakers about giving parliament a bigger role in whether the Northern Irish backstop arrangement would be triggered, though she gave few details.
May said some in parliament were trying to frustrate Brexit and that she did not think another referendum on Brexit was the right course.
“There are three options: one is to leave the European Union with a deal... the other two are that we leave without a deal or that we have no Brexit at all,” May told BBC radio.
“It’s clear that there are those in the House of Commons who want to frustrate Brexit... and overturn the vote of the British people and that’s not right.”
May repeatedly sidestepped questions on whether she would delay the 11 December vote but did hint at possible concessions on the Northern Irish backstop.
“There are questions about how decisions are taken as to whether we go into the backstop, because that isn’t automatic,” she said. “The question is: do we go into the backstop? Do we extend what I call the implementation period?”
When asked repeatedly what her “Plan B” would be if her deal was rejected, she did not directly answer the questions.
"This is the very best deal for the British people. I ask you to back it in the best interests of our constituents and our country." – PM @Theresa_May opening the Brexit deal debate in @HouseofCommons #BackTheBrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/itUACS9Ehs— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 5, 2018
Popular in World
-
Trump mocks Macron again over French fuel tax protests
-
As Japan considers allowing more foreigners, tiny rural town wants to go further
-
China telecoms giant Huawei CFO arrested in Canada
-
Six missing after two US military planes crash off Japan
-
Malaysia torches African pangolin scales worth $9m
-
China to 'immediately' implement US trade truce measures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.