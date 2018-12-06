Hlahla: 'Commercial mindset must be adopted to get Denel back on track'
State arms manufacturer Denel says it hopes to have a plan in place by January that will outline the company’s future, including who it will do business with and what products it will produce.
CAPE TOWN - State arms manufacturer Denel says it hopes to have a plan in place by January that will outline the company’s future, including who it will do business with and what products it will produce.
Appearing before Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee on Wednesday, board chairperson Monhla Hlahla says the company is a national asset and a commercial mindset needs to be adopted to get it back on track.
Despite the company’s precarious financial state, Hlahla has ruled out partnerships with Qatar and Saudi Arabia, both of which have made overtures towards the state-owned company.
Denel is cleaning house, but Hlahla says the arms manufacturer is not for sale.
“This board is determined to show that there’s so much value in Denel that it’s good for South Africa.”
Denel is reviewing all its contracts, including a major deal with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), known as Hoefyster.
The company’s property portfolio is also under consideration to reduce space occupation and for possible sale.
A number of forensic investigations are also ongoing and a proclamation for an in-depth probe by the Special Investigating Unit is being finalised.
A probe into irregular expenditure of half a billion rand is also due for completion this month.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
President Ramaphosa urged not to accept resignations of 3 SABC board members
-
Saftu calls on NPA to prosecute former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste
-
Sanef alarmed by national lotteries’ request for SSA to investigate journalists
-
Sacci calls on police to act against criminals attacking businesses
-
[CARTOON] New Dawn, Interrupted
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.