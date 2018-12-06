Hillview dog attack: Owner to help victim's family with funeral arrangements

The owner of two dogs which mauled a little boy to death in Hillview is to assist the child's family with funeral arrangements.

CAPE TOWN - The owner of two dogs which mauled a little boy to death in Hillview is to assist the child's family with funeral arrangements.

The six-year-old boy was attacked on Monday evening when the animals managed to escape from Jonathan January’s property.

January spoke to Eyewitness News, saying that he too is devastated by the child's death.

“What happened is really affecting me very badly, because I’m hurt and I got nothing to hide.”

The dogs have since been put down.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)