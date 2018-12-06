High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom
Technicians worked throughout the night to bring more units back online as a result of a breakdown.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can brace for another day of power cuts as Eskom warns of a high probability of stage two load shedding.
The parastatal says that it might take longer for some residents to have power again, as some municipalities take longer to restore the load.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “The unplanned outages remain stubbornly high. Our technical teams have been doing everything possible to reduce the levels of breakdowns, but we still continue to have many of them breaking down and we also have low diesel levels at our diesel plants.”
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 5, 2018
Eskom stops loadshedding for today, but the risk of Stage 2 rotational loadshedding remains high for tomorrow @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofJoburgZA @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @IOL pic.twitter.com/xJw8mdGNlZ
Phasiwe also said that Eskom’s board and management have put together a nine-point plan to help stabilise the power system.
“Management has set aside R11.5 billion to deal with these unplanned outages of the next 12 months. This does not necessarily mean that there will be load shedding for that long period, but there will be instances where the system will be vulnerable which will necessitate the implementation for load shedding,” he added.
Additional reporting by Sifiso Zulu.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
