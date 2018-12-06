Gauteng police hunting prisoners who escaped from court

The two men got away on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their High Court appearance on charges of murder.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are yet to find two awaiting trial inmates who escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg.

The two men got away on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their court appearance on charges of murder.

No one was injured in the drama but there are reports that judges were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The police's Mavela Masondo says: "The only thing that I can say is that no one was injured during the escape. We’re busy filing statements from all the people that were at the court during that time."