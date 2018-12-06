Gauteng police hunting prisoners who escaped from court
The two men got away on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their High Court appearance on charges of murder.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are yet to find two awaiting trial inmates who escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg.
The two men got away on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their court appearance on charges of murder.
No one was injured in the drama but there are reports that judges were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
The police's Mavela Masondo says: "The only thing that I can say is that no one was injured during the escape. We’re busy filing statements from all the people that were at the court during that time."
RT#sapsGP Police launch a manhunt for awaiting trial prisoners who escaped @ South Gauteng High Court today. The first escapee is Mongezi Mcunukelwa, 31yr-old & second escapee is Sbonelo Nkosingiphe Thwala 25. #Wanted TMhttps://t.co/ozEgl0B3vF pic.twitter.com/kACEwS90vI— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 5, 2018
Popular in Local
-
President Ramaphosa urged not to accept resignations of 3 SABC board members
-
[CARTOON] Where There's Smoke...
-
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom
-
Hillview dog attack: Owner to help victim's family with funeral arrangements
-
Jacob Khawe accused of refusing to step down as Emfuleni mayor
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.