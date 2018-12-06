Popular Topics
Fourth SABC board member resigns

It follows the earlier revelation that the board is being investigated by the SIU over a dispute involving a contract for security services valued at more than R183 million.

FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A fourth South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board member has resigned from the embattled broadcaster.

Eyewitness News confirmed that Mathatha Tsedu is the latest to jump ship.

It follows the earlier revelation that the board is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over a dispute involving a contract for security services valued at more than R183 million.

In June 2017, the contract was awarded to Mafoko even though the company came second in the bidding process.

However, the SABC says the SIU investigation has nothing to do with the resignations.

“The resignation has nothing to do with this matter of a security contract. That’s always been the issue that the SIU has been investigating. There’s no link between the two,” SABC board’s spokesperson Tebogo Malatjie says.

LISTEN: Understanding the events unfolding at SABC

Timeline

Popular in Business

