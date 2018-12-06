Fitch affirms SA’s rating at BB+ with stable outlook

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
Go

Fitch affirms SA’s rating at BB+ with stable outlook

It’s the third major agency to keep its rating unchanged with Fitch and S&P Global keeping South Africa at sub-investment grade.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa’s rating at BB+ with a stable outlook.

It’s the third major agency to keep its rating unchanged with Fitch and S&P Global keeping South Africa at sub-investment grade.

Moody’s has the country in positive territory.

Fitch says South Africa's ratings are weighed down by low growth potential, sizeable government debt and contingent liabilities.

It says the country's ratings are also weighed down by the risk of rising social tensions due to extremely high inequality.

But South Africa’s ratings are supported by strong institutions, favourable government debt structures, deep local capital markets and a healthy banking sector.

However, Fitch says the weak financial condition of state-owned enterprises constitutes a significant fiscal risk.

Added to this, the credit rating agency says high private-sector short-term borrowing is also a source of external risk.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA