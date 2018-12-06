Fearmongering played huge role in forcing CT to save water - research

A study done by researchers at Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town found residents responded more strongly to the possibility of taps running dry than to tough water restrictions.

CAPE TOWN - Fearmongering played a huge role in forcing Capetonians to save water researchers say.

At the height of the drought, the city's water supplies were drying up fast, almost making Day Zero a reality.

A study done by researchers at Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town found that residents responded more strongly to the possibility of taps running dry than to tough water restrictions.

Stellenbosch University's Thinus Booysen said: “We all expected the scare tactics that the city employed to have an effect on the water usage, but what we didn’t quite expect to see was how big that impact would be relative to their level restrictions after the disaster plan management in October.”

The City of Cape Town on 1 December relaxed its water restrictions to Level 3 and increased the usage of water from 70 litres per person per day to 105 litres per person per day.

