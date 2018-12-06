Eskom needs to get the basics right - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the situation will be assessed over the next ten days to find a lasting solution to avoid load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says permanent appointments need to be made at Eskom.

The minister held a briefing on Thursday afternoon, where he gave feedback on what the embattled parastatal is doing to stave off load-shedding following a week of outages.

He’s announced that all leave has been cancelled for senior Eskom managers who will be deployed to power stations.

He says the state-owned entity needs to get the basics right: “The operational side of the business is not doing as well as it should, and this is accompanied also by the fact that at seven of the power stations, for example, we’ve had acting managers.”

Gordhan says the situation will be assessed over the next 10 days to find a lasting solution to avoid load shedding.

“There’ll be a very intensive look over the next 10 days, that’s part of the action plan to understand exactly what the nature of the problems is, which ones are easily fixable and which ones will take some time to fix.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)