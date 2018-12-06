Eskom needs to get the basics right - Gordhan
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the situation will be assessed over the next ten days to find a lasting solution to avoid load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says permanent appointments need to be made at Eskom.
The minister held a briefing on Thursday afternoon, where he gave feedback on what the embattled parastatal is doing to stave off load-shedding following a week of outages.
He’s announced that all leave has been cancelled for senior Eskom managers who will be deployed to power stations.
He says the state-owned entity needs to get the basics right: “The operational side of the business is not doing as well as it should, and this is accompanied also by the fact that at seven of the power stations, for example, we’ve had acting managers.”
Gordhan says the situation will be assessed over the next 10 days to find a lasting solution to avoid load shedding.
“There’ll be a very intensive look over the next 10 days, that’s part of the action plan to understand exactly what the nature of the problems is, which ones are easily fixable and which ones will take some time to fix.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
No festive leave for Eskom senior managers amid load shedding
-
Ramaphosa concerned about developments at SABC
-
Gordhan lists challenges facing Eskom, leading to load shedding
-
Eskom has no choice but to continue with stage 2 load shedding
-
ANC should’ve done more to protect me - Motsoeneng
-
Fitch affirms SA’s rating at BB+ with stable outlook
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.