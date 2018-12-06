Eskom has no choice but to continue with stage 2 load shedding
The country has been hit by widespread load shedding over the past week, with businesses complaining that this is affecting productivity.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s still experiencing several outages at its power producing facilities and it has no choice but to continue with stage two load shedding.
The country has been hit by widespread load shedding over the past week, with businesses complaining that this is affecting productivity.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says the utility has been battling with repairs and maintenance.
“Unfortunately, it’s taking much longer than anticipated, which is why we had to repeat the process that we’ve been doing since the beginning of this week.”
He says diesel is being used to generate power but Eskom is way over budget.
“So far, since the beginning of the financial year, we’ve spent over R800 million. The projection from management is that by the end of the financial year, which is March 2019, we are likely to have spent an addition R800 million.”
Meanwhile, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says businesses need to become less reliant on power generated by the utility.
Eskom has warned South Africans to expect load shedding for the next 12 months as it continues with much-needed maintenance.
The chamber's Janine Myburgh says that businesses should consider getting off Eskom’s power grid.
Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Ramaphosa accepts resignations of 4 SABC board members
-
[WATCH LIVE] Eskom briefing on operational challenges
-
SIU probing SABC board over awarding of R183m security service contract
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
Ramaphosa to announce effective date for minimum wage implementation
-
President Ramaphosa urged not to accept resignations of 3 SABC board members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.