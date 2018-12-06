Popular Topics
Ellen Pompeo blasts reverse racism

Pompeo, 49, was met with a fierce backlash over her tweet and subsequent response to criticism, as she told one critic to not be a hater.

FILE: Actress Ellen Pompeo. Picture: @ellenpompeo/Instgarm.
FILE: Actress Ellen Pompeo. Picture: @ellenpompeo/Instgarm.
one hour ago

LONDON - Actress Ellen Pompeo has hit out at critics for reverse racism after she was hit with a fierce backlash recently over what the star claims was her joining the fight.

The Grey's Anatomy star has recalled the moment she called out the A&E Network over a documentary about the Ku Klux Klan, and she was heavily criticised for celebrating the programme being pulled by tweeting a black fist emoji.

Speaking on Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, she said: "I'm not appropriating culture. I'm just joining the fight. If you call me a white b###h then isn't that judging me on the colour of my skin? Why can't I help a victory for black people because I'm white?"

Pompeo, 49, was met with a fierce backlash over her tweet and subsequent response to criticism, as she told one critic to not be a hater.

She tweeted: "Don't be a hater I do it because racism is not just a black problem it is all of our problem get it??? (sic)"

She later added: "I'm so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I'm sad that people chose anger and I'm sorry if I offended anyone. (sic)"

The row occurred shortly after Pompeo discussed diversity in Hollywood for Porter Magazine's Women in Television issue alongside Gabrielle Union, Gina Rodriguez and Emma Roberts.

She argued: "This day has been incredible. And there's a ton of women in the room. But I don't see enough colour. And I didn't see enough colour when I walked in the room today [and saw the staff]. As Caucasian people, it's our job, it's our task, it's our responsibility to speak up in every single room we walk into. It's our job because we created the problem.

"When I show up on set, I would like to see the crew look like the world that I walk around in every day, and I think it's up to all productions to make sure that your crew looks like the world we see. It's the first thing I notice when I walk in a room."

