Eiffel tower to close on Saturday due to protests

PARIS - The Eiffel Tower will be closed on Saturday due to planned protests in the French capital, the site’s operator said.

“The demonstrations announced on Sat. 8 in Paris do not allow us to welcome visitors in safe conditions,” SETE said in a statement.

About a dozen museums, including the Grand Palais, cultural sites such as the Opera and shops in central Paris have also been ordered by police to close over fears of violence.