EC traditional leaders say more needs to be done to save initiates

Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders believes the boys should be screened by medical doctors before embarking on circumcision school.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders admits a lot needs to be done to save lives of initiates.

The organisation believes the boys should be screened by medical doctors first and given medical help should there need to do so arise.

The statement comes after two more initiates died in East London this week to bring the death toll to nine this initiation season.

One initiate was burnt to death when his initiation hut caught alight.

“Our view is that boys must be given whatever they need to sustain their lives during the ritual. That’s an exception, according to our custom,” says Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, the chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders.

