Duo handed life sentences for murdering baby Zahnia Woodward
Christopher September and Larry Johnson were slapped with the sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering six-month-old Zahnia Woodward in Ocean View.
Christopher September and Larry Johnson were slapped with the sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. In 2016, the baby was struck in the head by a stray bullet while sitting on her father's lap.
Judge Robert Henney is of the view that September and Johnson have shown no remorse for their actions and tried to evade responsibility for their conduct which resulted in the murder of baby Woodward.
Henney ruled that the men have no appreciation for the pain they've caused the baby's parents.
Henney says that society demands that courts send out a clear message, that such acts of criminality will be met with severe punishment.
September and Johnson have also been convicted of numerous counts of attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Johnson and his mother Miriam Johnson have been found guilty of an additional charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, for trying to conceal the car used in the shooting.
The 61-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years imprisonment, suspended for five years.
(Edited by MIhlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Where There's Smoke...
-
Jacob Khawe accused of refusing to step down as Emfuleni mayor
-
Hillview dog attack: Owner to help victim's family with funeral arrangements
-
DA slates Makhura over handling of e-tolls
-
Taboo nightclub, monopolies, Zuma, Biko & land: What Johann Rupert really said
-
Public urged to steer clear of recreational activities in Hartenbos River
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.