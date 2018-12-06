Duo handed life sentences for murdering baby Zahnia Woodward

Christopher September and Larry Johnson were slapped with the sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering six-month-old Zahnia Woodward in Ocean View.

Christopher September and Larry Johnson were slapped with the sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday. In 2016, the baby was struck in the head by a stray bullet while sitting on her father's lap.

Judge Robert Henney is of the view that September and Johnson have shown no remorse for their actions and tried to evade responsibility for their conduct which resulted in the murder of baby Woodward.

Henney ruled that the men have no appreciation for the pain they've caused the baby's parents.

Henney says that society demands that courts send out a clear message, that such acts of criminality will be met with severe punishment.

September and Johnson have also been convicted of numerous counts of attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Johnson and his mother Miriam Johnson have been found guilty of an additional charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, for trying to conceal the car used in the shooting.

The 61-year-old woman has been sentenced to five years imprisonment, suspended for five years.

(Edited by MIhlali Ntsabo)