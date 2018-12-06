Daughter of wife killer Jason Rohde set to testify in mitigation of sentencing

CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Jason Rohde's eldest daughter could testify in mitigation of sentence on Thursday.

Last month, the court convicted Rohde of murdering his spouse Susan at Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.

He claimed that she committed suicide because of his extra-marital affair with a colleague, but the court found that he staged the scene to make it look as if she hanged herself.

A victim impact report indicates that Rohde's three daughters fear losing their father, even though he murdered their mother.

The 20-year-old told social worker Rian Perry that her mother's death has impacted every aspect of life.

She put her tertiary education on hold because she had difficulty studying due to the criminal trial against her father.

Perry has testified that the younger twin sisters, in matric this year, have not been able to deal with their mother's death and this has caused ongoing emotional distress.

All three girls are appealing to the court to consider that a long jail term would negatively impact their lives, describing their father as the only stability left in their lives.

