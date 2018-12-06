Daughter of wife killer Jason Rohde set to testify in mitigation of sentencing
A victim impact report indicates that Rohde's three daughters fear losing their father, even though he murdered their mother.
CAPE TOWN - Wife killer Jason Rohde's eldest daughter could testify in mitigation of sentence on Thursday.
Last month, the court convicted Rohde of murdering his spouse Susan at Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.
He claimed that she committed suicide because of his extra-marital affair with a colleague, but the court found that he staged the scene to make it look as if she hanged herself.
A victim impact report indicates that Rohde's three daughters fear losing their father, even though he murdered their mother.
The 20-year-old told social worker Rian Perry that her mother's death has impacted every aspect of life.
She put her tertiary education on hold because she had difficulty studying due to the criminal trial against her father.
Perry has testified that the younger twin sisters, in matric this year, have not been able to deal with their mother's death and this has caused ongoing emotional distress.
All three girls are appealing to the court to consider that a long jail term would negatively impact their lives, describing their father as the only stability left in their lives.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
President Ramaphosa urged not to accept resignations of 3 SABC board members
-
High probability of stage 2 load shedding for Thursday, warns Eskom
-
[CARTOON] Where There's Smoke...
-
[LISTEN] Why Trevor Noah’s grandmother doesn’t watch his show
-
Scrapping of e-tolls in hands of national govt, says Gauteng premier's office
-
Hillview dog attack: Owner to help victim's family with funeral arrangements
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.