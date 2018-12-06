Ramaphosa concerned about developments at SABC
The president has accepted the resignations of four SABC board members, who’ve all submitted their letters in the space of just a week.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s concerned about the latest developments at the embattled South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
On Wednesday, Eyewitness News revealed the contents of the resignation letters of Khanyisile Kweyama, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn, who mostly raised issues about the board’s decision to go ahead with retrenchments.
EWN has now seen Mathata Tsedu’s letter. Tsedu is also leaving because of the issues facing the SABC.
In his resignation letter, Tsedu says he accepted the appointment to the board on the understanding that resources would be made available to fulfil the boards’ responsibilities.
But he says the financial crunch facing the public broadcaster is getting worse by the day, and efforts by the board to secure a government guarantee has yielded nothing in the 18 months.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says such developments are worrying the president.
“The president, obviously, is concerned about the issues that are coming up at the SABC. He’s looking at the issues of the guarantees that the public broadcaster has requested, but most importantly also the implementation of Section 189 which looks at retrenchments.”
Meanwhile, these resignations have been accepted on a day when it emerged the board is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit over the irregular awarding of a multimillion-rand contract.
The SABC board’s spokesperson Tebogo Malatji is adamant this investigation has nothing to do with the resignations.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
