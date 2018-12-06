Cele: 'Police have learnt lessons from Global Citizen Festival safety debacle'

On Sunday night, several festival-goers were robbed and attacked while waiting for transport home from the Global Citizen Festival event in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the chaos that occurred at the Sasol garage after the Global Citizen Festival was an exception and the South African Police Service (SAPS) will work hard to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Cele has once again acknowledged that police could have responded better more promptly and adequately.

Fifteen people have so far been arrested for various crimes.

Cele says the police have learnt lessons from the event.

“Police have responded better, promptly and adequately. That’s why we said in the statement that we take this as a lesson.”

WATCH: Cele: '50 cases opened, 15 arrested after #GlobalCitizenFest attacks'

