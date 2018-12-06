Cele calls on Global Citizen Festival crime victims to lay complaint with police

The minister says this is the only way they can follow up on complaints by concert-goers, who were attacked at a nearby Sasol garage on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on all victims of crimes committed after the Global Citizen Festival to lay a complaint at their nearest police station.

Cele has conceded that the police could have responded better to the security problems outside the FNB Stadium.

Amid growing pressure, Cele has admitted that police were inadequately prepared to deal with the crowds at the Sasol garage after the concert.

Cele is appealing to victims of the attacks to come forward.

According to the minister, 50 cases have been reported with the police with six suspects denied bail.

He concedes they could have planned better.

The minister says it's time for victims and police to work together to put the culprits behind bars.

