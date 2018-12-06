Case against teen arrested for murder of grade 1 pupil postponed

The teenager allegedly stabbed the seven-year-old to death inside the bathroom of his North West school last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a 17-year-old accused of murdering a grade one pupil has been postponed in the Moretele Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It's believed the suspect had been in a past relationship with the victim's sister.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Thembeka Mbadwa said: “This case has been postponed to 20 December 2018 for a formal bail application and the accused remains in custody.”

'NO BAIL'

The family of a grade one pupil says the accused must not be granted bail because they fear he might come after the whole family.

The grade 11 pupil could spend Christmas in custody if his bail application is denied when he returns to court on 20 December.

The murdered boy’s family says they hope he stays locked up: “We don’t want to see him around because once he’s out there, he might come back for us... we don’t know.”

The teenager allegedly stabbed the seven-year-old boy multiple times inside the bathroom at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School.

The boy died shortly after in a hospital and was buried last weekend in Zimbabwe.

The accused will remain in custody at the Rustenburg childcare centre until his next court appearance.