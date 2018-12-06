Businesses urged to become less reliant on Eskom power grid

Eskom has warned South Africans to expect load-shedding for the next twelve months as it continues with much-needed maintenance.

CAPE TOWN - As Eskom implements another day of load shedding, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says that businesses need to become less reliant on power generated by the utility.

The chamber's Janine Myburgh says that businesses should consider getting off Eskom’s power grid.

“People have to try to work with the schedules, to plan around the schedules and that is a major challenge for businesses.”

But for some smaller businesses, buying generators or other power alternatives is simply too costly.

Like Dozens Bakery in Milnerton, co-owner Steven van Aart says he has little option but to accept he'll lose business during power cuts.

“To install a generator that would run a business our size is not feasible. Those generators cost just short of a million rand. It costs roughly R15,000 per day to run that machine, it just doesn’t make sense to us.”

The parastatal says it now has a plan to avert further load shedding.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)