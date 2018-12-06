Bournemouth's Lewis Cook faces long layoff with ruptured ACL

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
Go

Bournemouth's Lewis Cook faces long layoff with ruptured ACL

The 21-year-old suffered the serious knee injury during the 2-1 Premier League victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 5 May 2018 Bournemouth's English midfielder Lewis Cook controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on 5 May 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: In this file photo taken on 5 May 2018 Bournemouth's English midfielder Lewis Cook controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on 5 May 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON - Bournemouth's England midfielder Lewis Cook will be sidelined for six to nine months with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the club announced on Thursday.

The 21-year-old suffered the serious knee injury during the 2-1 Premier League victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Cook was assessed by the club's medical staff after the game and further assessment and scans on Wednesday revealed the extent of the damage to his right knee.

"We are all devastated for Lewis," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told the club's official website.

"It is a huge blow to a very talented player who has been a very important part of our side over the last 18 months.

"But Lewis is a strong character who only has to look around our dressing room for inspiration of how an injury like this is merely a setback and to know that he can come back better than ever."

A defiant Lewis tweeted: "Thank you for all your kind words, I am devastated with my injury but this is just a bump in the road. I’ll be back stronger and better. The hard work starts now."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA