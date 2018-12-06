Bheki Cele: Security breaches at SA’s courts a concern for us
The police minister’s comments follow the escape of two awaiting trial prisoners from the High Court in Johannesburg where they were appearing on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says they are concerned about the recent security breaches at the country’s courts.
His comments follow the escape of two awaiting trial prisoners from the High Court in Johannesburg where they were appearing on Wednesday; both are facing murder charges.
November also saw the fatal shooting of three people at the Durban Magistrates Court.
Cele says security at the country’s courts should be a team effort which also involves the Departments of Justice and Correctional Services.
He has acknowledged that major police operations that result in several arrests of criminals play a major role in clogging up the court system, thus presenting a security risk at the courts.
“Anything that’s abnormal will bring a concern to all of us. We’d be mad if we say we’re not concerned when people are shot in courts. For that, it’s a combination of justice and police.”
It’s for those reasons that he will be meeting with his justice and correctional services counterpart Minister Michael Masutha to discuss the security concerns and how to address it going forward.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan lists challenges facing Eskom, leading to load shedding
-
Eskom has no choice but to continue with stage 2 load shedding
-
Ramaphosa accepts resignations of 4 SABC board members
-
Jason Rohde’s psychiatrist testifies in mitigation of sentence
-
[CARTOON] Where There's Smoke...
-
[LISTEN] Why Trevor Noah’s grandmother doesn’t watch his show
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.