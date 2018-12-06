Bheki Cele: Security breaches at SA’s courts a concern for us

The police minister’s comments follow the escape of two awaiting trial prisoners from the High Court in Johannesburg where they were appearing on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says they are concerned about the recent security breaches at the country’s courts.

His comments follow the escape of two awaiting trial prisoners from the High Court in Johannesburg where they were appearing on Wednesday; both are facing murder charges.

November also saw the fatal shooting of three people at the Durban Magistrates Court.

Cele says security at the country’s courts should be a team effort which also involves the Departments of Justice and Correctional Services.

He has acknowledged that major police operations that result in several arrests of criminals play a major role in clogging up the court system, thus presenting a security risk at the courts.

“Anything that’s abnormal will bring a concern to all of us. We’d be mad if we say we’re not concerned when people are shot in courts. For that, it’s a combination of justice and police.”

It’s for those reasons that he will be meeting with his justice and correctional services counterpart Minister Michael Masutha to discuss the security concerns and how to address it going forward.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)