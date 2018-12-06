ANC should’ve done more to protect me - Motsoeneng
The former SABC COO was in court to argue against the public broadcaster, which is seeking an interim order to stop its pension fund.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says the African National Congress (ANC) should have done more to protect him.
Motsoeneng was in court to argue against the SABC, which is seeking an interim order to stop its pension fund, a separate entity, from paying him his multimillion-rand pension.
Terry Motau, representing the SABC, made submissions to acting Judge Avrille Maier-Frawley that Motsoeneng must not be granted his pension payout because he faced allegations of wrongdoing and was not entitled to receive that money.
Motsoeneng addressed his supporters outside the court: “For the first time in the history of South Africa, ANC and other political parties collude to remove Hlaudi at the SABC. If the ANC says we stand for transformation, they were supposed to avenge me.”
#HlaudiMotsoeneng ‘Let us support the man inside who introduced the 90% local content’ - one of Hlaudi’s supporters speaks to the crowd. AJ pic.twitter.com/Ej0wbKFpOu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2018
WATCH: I’m going to run and lead as president of SA - Motsoeneng
He also says he was the only person trying to empower people in the country.
“South Africa needs Hlaudi to change. I’m the only one in South Africa who was able to take decisions in the interest of empowerment.”
#HlaudiMotsoeneng supporters singing and dancing outside of court. AJ pic.twitter.com/dVYFspQRyU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 6, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
