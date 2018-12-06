Airport flooded in Libya's Benghazi after heavy rain

Water flooded the passenger terminal, rising up to 1.5 metres the airport’s deputy manager, Usama Ferjani, said. Parts of the parking lot were also under water.

BENGHAZI - Heavy rain brought much of Libya’s second city Benghazi to a standstill on Wednesday, closing major roads and shutting its airport, officials said.

Benghazi’s Benina airport had only been renovated and reopened in 2017 following a three-year closure during which military forces were fighting Islamists.

Authorities in eastern Libya announced a two-day holiday as most public workers were unable to reach their offices.

The bad weather also forced the closure of all Libyan oil export ports as high waves made the docking of tankers impossible.