Ad hoc committee to be established to amend Constitution on land

The National Assembly debated the land issue for the second time this week, following its adoption of the constitutional review committee’s report.

FILE: African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
FILE: African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has on Thursday passed a motion to establish an ad hoc committee to draft the amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to make land expropriation without compensation more explicit.

The National Assembly debated the land issue for the second time this week, following its adoption of the constitutional review committee’s report which recommends that the Constitution should be amended.

Tabling the motion, African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Jackson Mthembu called on the National Assembly to urgently establish a mechanism to effect the necessary amendment to the relevant part of the Constitution.

“The only intention of this draft resolution is the initiation of a mechanism to take forward the decision of this House... nothing else. Unless the colleagues have forgotten their decision made a few days ago.”

He says the ad hoc committee would comprise of 11 voting members of the National Assembly and 14 non-voting members.

The ad hoc committee must report to the National Assembly by 31 March 2019 on its work of initiating and introducing the necessary amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

