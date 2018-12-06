56 attacks on EMS workers in WC this year, safety symposium told
A Cape Town paramedic says when an incident occurs on duty, they are not being assisted by police and are sent to various police stations.
CAPE TOWN – There have been at least 56 attacks on emergency service workers in the province, this year alone.
At an EMS Safety Symposium held on Wednesday, government and civil society called for greater collaboration to prevent further attacks on emergency personnel.
The symposium took place at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
One of the suggestions made to prevent attacks on paramedics was the introduction of satellite points where residents can meet paramedics and help escort them into so-called red zones.
Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans told the EMS Safety Symposium this would help cut down on the long wait for police to arrive and escort emergency services.
“We should centralise systems where we can put focus per area, per zone.”
Evans also suggested that there be an EMS representative in each of the CPF structures so that they can present the issues and engage with the community.
