2019 Golden Globes nominations announced
The ceremony, honouring TV and film, will take place in January in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
NEW YORK - The Golden Globes nominations have been revealed, signalling awards season is in full swing.
The ceremony, honouring TV and film, will take place in January in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
The Golden Globes, voted for by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announced they will be handing out a new award in 2019, equivalent to the Cecil B. DeMille, to an outstanding television talent.
Best TV Comedy nominees are Barry, The Good Place, Kidding, The Kominsky Method, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
Best TV Drama nominees are the Americans, Bodyguard, Homecoming, Pose, Killing Eve, which also scored host Sandra Oh a Best Actress in a TV drama nod.
The divisive Bohemian Rhapsody, about the life of Freddie Mercury, scored a Best Drama Picture nod along with A Star Is Born, If Beale Street Could Talk, BlacKkKlansman, and Black Panther.
Best Comedy/Musical Picture nods are Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns and Vice about former vice-president Dick Cheney.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
