2019 Golden Globes nominations announced

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
Go

2019 Golden Globes nominations announced

The ceremony, honouring TV and film, will take place in January in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Picture: @GoldenGlobes/Facebook.com.
Picture: @GoldenGlobes/Facebook.com.
one hour ago

NEW YORK - The Golden Globes nominations have been revealed, signalling awards season is in full swing.

The ceremony, honouring TV and film, will take place in January in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

The Golden Globes, voted for by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announced they will be handing out a new award in 2019, equivalent to the Cecil B. DeMille, to an outstanding television talent.

Best TV Comedy nominees are Barry, The Good Place, Kidding, The Kominsky Method, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Best TV Drama nominees are the Americans, Bodyguard, Homecoming, Pose, Killing Eve, which also scored host Sandra Oh a Best Actress in a TV drama nod.

The divisive Bohemian Rhapsody, about the life of Freddie Mercury, scored a Best Drama Picture nod along with A Star Is Born, If Beale Street Could Talk, BlacKkKlansman, and Black Panther.

Best Comedy/Musical Picture nods are Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns and Vice about former vice-president Dick Cheney.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA