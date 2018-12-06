2 suspects arrested in connection with Stellenbosch security guard's murder

The police's Frederick van Wyk says a breakthrough was made soon after the shooting.

CAPE TOWN – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a security guard in Stellenbosch.

The man was shot on Wednesday afternoon in Kayamandi. He died on the scene.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says a breakthrough was made soon after the shooting.

“Two suspects, aged 17 and 18, were arrested and one firearm retrieved. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Stellenbosch.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)